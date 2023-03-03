IMG Worlds of Adventure is Dubai’s first mega-themed indoor entertainment destination and is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the UAE. The globally acclaimed theme park features a unique array of adrenaline-pumping rides and experiences, bespoke retail and dining options. This iconic modern megastructure, a temperature-controlled indoor destination spanning 1.6 million square feet, is the ideal location for fun year-round and especially during hot weather spells so common to the Middle East.
The park also features 25 original retail concept stores, 28 bespoke F&B outlets and includes a 12-screen state-of-the-art Novo Cinemas complete with IMAX screen and three VIP theatres. Not just the global names like Marvel and Cartoon Network and its stellar cast, the six epic zones at IMG Worlds offer a 360-degree multi-sensory experience with the latest 3-5D AV Technology motion simulators plus incredible Photo360 augmented reality game experiences like no other.
As the region’s first international mega-themed leisure and entertainment destination, IMG Worlds of Adventure was a significant milestone for the UAE’s tourism and hospitality industry and has earmarked the UAE, especially Dubai to be at the centre of the global theme park industry.
The much loved and very popular rollercoasters of IMG Worlds guarantee unadulterated speeds and a pure adrenaline rush, while the trek into the prehistoric jungles of Lost Valley with almost 80-plus gigantic, life-size animatronics dinosaurs is unmatched in the UAE. With a great ambience, street experiences with live entertainment, extensive dining options, exclusive retail offerings and play areas, IMG Worlds of Adventures has created a theme park with zones that appeals to guests of all ages, ensuring there’s something for everyone, even the tiny tots.
Visit IMG Worlds of Adventure during year-long festivities for a truly memorable experience, be dazzled by stunning live entertainment, meet your favourite superheroes, or just watch the parades stroll by. For an experience like none compared, visit IMG Worlds.