Christmas is almost here, and the celebrations have already begun at Choithrams.
“With Covid-19 being a story of the past, this year we are all about celebrating the occasion with our customers at our stores,” says Ashutosh Chakradeo, Chief Retail Officer — GCC.
From festive decorations to fun activities and amazing products, you’ll find all your Christmas requirements under one roof.
“We have many exciting products ranging from Christmas trees, festive lights, home decorations such as wreaths, garlands, tinsels and baubles, large Santa sacks, Santa costumes, greeting cards, festive chocolates, gifting options and much more,” says Chakradeo.
“In addition to décor and gifts, we are also offering our customers a wide range of festive fresh bakes prepared by our in-house bakery team. We look forward to our customers trying these delish baked products. On the other hand, we are aware of the changing consumer habits and preferences, therefore we also have healthy food options from our Free-From section for the occasion. Also, in line with healthy options, customers can also shop from our Zero-Alcohol range,” says Chakradeo.
“Furthermore, we have special offers across our festive range and customers can enjoy great deals on products across our stores and also online.
“In addition to our special Christmas offers, we are also going live with our British Foods Goodness Festival from December 16 to 25. The British Foods Goodness Festival will highlight our entire UK food range across stores and online during the festive season. Customers will also enjoy up to 25 per cent off across the UK product range.
“We’d also like to invite all our customers to visit our stores with their kids to enjoy fun Christmas activities such as Santa meet & greet, Christmas tree decoration, Unicyclists, gift wrapping activity and much more between December 21-24. We look forward to providing everyone a jolly and Full Of Goodness experience,” says Chakradeo.