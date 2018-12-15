What the Duchess of Cambridge may have learned from the Duchess of Sussex is to spend a little more. Kate has always been one for rewearing her outfits time and time again; it’s one of the things that has endeared her to the British public, and is a habit picked up from Princess Diana, and the Queen before her. But since she makes sure to get good cost-per-wear, it makes sense to invest in elevated pieces — as Meghan does — in the first place. Kate has always worn designers such as Alexander McQueen and Erdem, so even if the balance has started to shift away from the high-street pieces she was once known for — well, have you ever seen the Queen wear Zara?