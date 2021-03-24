The Arab Fashion Week, which was scheduled to kick off on March 24, has been postponed to next week following the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance and Industry.
The Arab Fashion Council has announced that Arab Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021/22 shows, which were to be presented virtually and streamed by Facebook Inc, will now run from March 28 until April 1.
The five-day event will feature designers such as Michael Cinco and Amato’s Furne One who will be showcasing their latest collections at the event. Italian couture designer Antonio Grimaldi is this season’s invited guest who will make his AFW debut.