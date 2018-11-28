UAE lifestyle exhibition Numaish will return with its winter show along with more than 70 designers at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai on December 8.
Designers and labels, spread across apparel, accessories, jewellery and home decor include Antar – Agni, Rajat Tangri, Mishru, Salita Nanda and Mrinalini Gupta among others.
“This edition we have achieved a combination of designers showcasing western, fusion, pret to bridal wear as the shoppers needs are very varied at this time of the year attending a mix of celebrations,” said Manisha Kumar Chhabra, the brain child of Numaish.
Entry to the venue is free. Numaish will be open from 11am to 9pm.