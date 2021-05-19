British model Naomi Campbell surprised fans on Tuesday when she announced that she has welcomed her first child.
“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell, 50, wrote on Instagram and Twitter alongside an adorable picture where she is seen cradling the baby’s feet. “There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”
The model hasn’t shared any other details about the child, however it seems some fashion insiders were in the know.
“Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around,” designer Marc Jacobs commented on Instagram.
“Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy @naomi,” wrote British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who Campbell has been close friends with for many years.
Campbell’s mother Valerie Morris-Campbell reposted the same picture and wrote: “Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother.”
Campbell’s comments section continued to be a place of joy and happiness over the news, with several celebrities congratulating the iconic runway star.
“Oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!” wrote Zoe Saldana.
“many many many congratulations to you and to your family— the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!!” actress Jodie Turner-Smith wrote. “What an incredible blessing!!!”