Mustafa Khamash’s 3D sculpture called Vision Mission, featuring the face of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, depending on the angle it is viewed from, is leaving visitors spellbound. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Mustafa Khamash’s 3D sculpture called Vision Mission, featuring Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, depending on the angle it is viewed from, is leaving visitors spellbound. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The stunning housEmotion installation has many visitors lining up to take pictures. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Today is your last chance to visit the Dubai Design Week and marvel at the large-scale installations throughout Dubai Design District.

The O.Chair from Marcel Wanders allows visitors for not only a seat but a rest lying down. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
It’s ‘click and post’ at the Beirut installation which attracts the younger audience interested in conversational fillers. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Five pavilions house Abwab, an exhibition celebrating regional talent while UAE Design Stories: The Next Generation gives a platform to eight of UAE’s brightest talents.

The unique housEmotion installation takes centre stage with the night time Dubai skyline forming a perfect background. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The fascinating My Dubai Apical Reform installation proves an Instagram-worthy spot for visitors. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Be wowed by the Circadian Light Synthesis which explores the relationship between humans and natural light, or try the giant jigsaw puzzle inspired by oriental printing.

The Real Rain installation has visitors mesmerised. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The Virtual Reality Pavilion - The Space Between raises the curiosity level of visitors with its unique showcase. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Then there is Parametric Surfaces that combines sculpture and augmented reality.

The Aglow 2018 Liz West installation consists of 169 fluorescent-coloured acrylic bowls. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News