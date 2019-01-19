Her ambitions for her brand were perhaps matched only by those of Kanye West, who first made forays into Paris back in 2011, interned for a while at Fendi, and whose Yeezy brand is backed by Adidas. Although West once declared his desire to design for Hermes and claimed he had been in talks with LVMH that fell through, he has stepped away from the formal catwalk in recent seasons to focus more on streetwear and selling directly to consumers.