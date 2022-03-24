Raise your hand if you have always admired the saris and textiles showcased on the Raw Mango website. Now here’s your chance to see the designs in person in Dubai at Shangri-La Hotel on March 26 and 27.
According to a statement, designer Sanjay Garg will bring his fashion stock into the UAE for a two-day exhibit.
Garg, who grew up in Rajasthan, is an iconic textile advocate whose designs have been exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art (New York) and at the Victoria & Albert Museum (London). The exhibit will see Raw Mango’s latest collections being showcased. It could also be your chance to interact with the designer.
Raw Mango is known for its colourful saris with a strong design elements woven into it. Their handloom saris and textiles is an ode to Indian artisans.
Several Bollywood stars including Shefali Shah, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone have worn their designs.
Entry to the fashion exhibit is free and it runs from 11am to 7pm.