'Ramen shoes' become instant meme hit

Ramen shoes Image Credit: Supplied

Washington DC: Instagram just got its latest meme fodder in the form of a pair of luxury shoes that have a weird resemblance with uncooked instant noodles.

This footwear is a creation of the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta and is a part of its 2020 pre-fall collection, reported the New York Post.

These savoury sandals were tossed in the meme mosh-pit by the Instagram fashion page Diet Prada that posted its picture comparing it with a brick of dry Ramen.

The smell of hot and steaming shoe noodles pulled a bunch of meme lords on the post's comment section who showed no mercy in displaying their creative commenting skills.

"Chicken noodle shoe with a soda on the side," wrote one shoe-noodle connoisseur.

"Seasoning packet included or nah?" commented another

One health-conscious user sleeked some clarification to make better diet choices- "High sodium or low?"