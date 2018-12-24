“You want it to blend seamlessly, but don’t overthink it,” Barose said. “Just smudge it with your brush.” Use a dry Q-tip to swipe lightly at the outer edges of the shadow to drag it, making a diffused border. Line the eye with a bright blue, like Sephora Collection 12Hr Colourful Contour Eyeliner in 29 My Boyfriend’s Jeans ($10), and finish with thick coats of matching electric blue mascara, like Sephora Collection Volume ON in 02 Navy Blue On! ($10). Brush the brows up to make them bushy and fill in lightly with powder.