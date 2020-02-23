Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid were joined by plus-size model Paloma Elsesser

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2020 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 20, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Italian fashion house Fendi on Thursday staged a star-studded, size and age inclusive show in Milan, presenting a Fall/Winter collection of fitted feminine looks.

Model Bella Hadid presents a creation for Fendi's Women Fall - Winter 2020 fashion collection on February 20, 2020 in Milan. Image Credit: AFP

Top models Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid were joined on the catwalk by American plus-size model Paloma Elsesser and models and mothers Carolyn Murphy, 45 and Mariacarla Boscono, 39.

A model presents a creation from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2020 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 20, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

The presentation was held a year and one day after the passing of the brand’s veteran designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Models present creations for Fendi's Women Fall - Winter 2020 fashion collection on February 20, 2020 in Milan. Image Credit: AFP

Lagerfeld joined the Rome-based brand in 1965 and formed a creative duo with the founding family’s scion Silvia Venturini Fendi.

Venturini Fendi’s vision for next season included leather jackets with structured shoulders and cinched waists. Long dresses and coats came with puffed voluminous sleeves and belts.

A model presents a creation for Fendi's Women Fall - Winter 2020 fashion collection on February 20, 2020 in Milan. Image Credit: AFP

The colour palette was muted with occasional splashes of yellow.

Models present creations for Fendi's Women Fall - Winter 2020 fashion collection on February 20, 2020 in Milan. Image Credit: AFP

Milan Fashion Week is the third leg of the month-long catwalk season that began in New York and also includes London and Paris.