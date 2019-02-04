Indian designer Gaurav Gupta will be in Dubai for a two-day fashion showcase on February 16 and 17 at The Rack by Kachins on Al Wasl Road. Gupta will bring his latest collection entitled Crystal Myth.
The Mumbai-based designer is known for his draping techniques, sharp silhouettes and interesting use of fabrics. His abstract embroideries are also one of his signatures.
His latest collection will also be futuristic in tone and fabrics including silks and brocades will be up for grabs. Unconventional hemlines feature throughout the collection, from structured jumpsuits to trans-seasonal outerwear. Entry is free.