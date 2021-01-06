The fashion scene in Dubai just got a whole lot more exciting. The Arab Fashion Council has announced that they will launch the Middle East’s first men’s fashion week this month.
Presented in partnership with Facebook, Inc, Arab Fashion Week - Men’s will take place from January 28-30 and following this, it will be held twice a year — in January and June, in keeping with the global menswear fashion week calendar.
“The world around us is changing, so too are attitudes towards fashion and nowhere more so than in the Middle East. Arab Fashion Week - Men’s presents the breadth of menswear beyond formal attire and streetwear and paves the way for men in the Middle East to embrace a more adventurous wardrobe,” said Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer, The Arab Fashion Council in a statement.
Menswear designers from the UAE, Lebanon, Qatar, and Iran are set to showcase their work at Arab Fashion Week - Men’s.
In addition, as part of a partnership between The Arab Fashion Council and French fashion organisation The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, four menswear designers from Paris Fashion Week Men’s have been selected to participate at the Dubai event.
Participating designers will premiering their collections on Facebook Live and Instagram Live, allowing people to pre-order pieces direct through Instagram Shopping and the ByTribute marketplace.
The official schedule will be announced two weeks prior to the event.