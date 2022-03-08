Confused about updating your festive wardrobe with the latest trends and colours this year? Don’t sweat.
The two-day fashion exhibition ‘Numaish’, which will be held in Dubai’s Emirates Towers on March 11 and 12, will see more than 80 designers participate. They will bring their latest collection of traditional wear, jewelry and home decor. The fashion showcase will take place at the Godolphin Ballroom from 11am to 9pm.
The showcase will including a good mix of wedding trousseau, ethnic wear, sarees, cocktail dresses, statement jewellery, accessories and home decor.
Designers and brands including Scarlet Sage, Rishi & Vibhuti, Nautanky, Jajaabor and She Kantha (Self Help Enterprise) will set up shop.
The entry is free and there’s valet parking.