(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 16, 1997 French designer Emanuel Ungaro is applauded by models at the end of his 1997/98 Fall/Winter ready-to-wear collection in Paris. French designer Emanuel Ungaro has died in Paris on December 21, 2019 at the age of 86. / AFP / PIERRE VERDY Image Credit: AFP

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who described himself as a "sensual obsessive", has died in Paris at the age of 86, his family told AFP on Sunday.

Ungaro, who retired from fashion in 2004, died on Saturday after two years in a "weakened" state of health, a family member said.

He was born in Aix-en-Province in southern France in 1933 to a family of Italian immigrants, and moved at the tender age of 22 to Paris, where he was trained by Spanish couturier Cristobal Balenciaga before launching his own label nine years later.

He quickly imposed his own colourful style on the world of fashion.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 18, 1999 French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro (L) checks a dress on a model before his 1999 Spring/Summer Haute Couture collection in Paris. French designer Emanuel Ungaro has died in Paris on December 21, 2019 at the age of 86. / AFP / Frederick FLORIN Image Credit: AFP

"One should not wear a dress, one should live in it," said the man who regarded his life's work as a craft.

Ungaro was the second of six children, his father was a tailor. Ungaro would later say he had learned the basics from his father and from Balenciaga.

In 1965, with a handful of female workers, he opened his own fashion house on Avenue Mac-Mahon in the 17th arrondissement of Paris.

At Ungaro, "sensuality is everywhere," his friend, the writer Christine Orban, observed in a biography.

'Dared to be different'

Throughout his long career, Ungaro dressed a host of film stars including Gena Rowlands, Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Adjani - as well as his friend, actress Anouk Aimee.

On its website, the House Emanuel Ungaro describes its founder as someone who "dared to be different, combining unexpected yet sensual clashes of bright colours and prints with beautiful draping."

He made a name, it said, by "anticipating trends and reminding women of their power of seduction via his richly embellished designs".

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 18, 1999 French designer Emanuel Ungaro checks a dress on a model before his 1999 Spring/Summer Haute Couture collection in Paris. French designer Emanuel Ungaro has died in Paris on December 21, 2019 at the age of 86. / AFP / Frederick FLORIN Image Credit: AFP

In 1968, in parallel with his haute couture range, Ungaro entered the ready-to-wear market with a woman's line, followed a few years later by one for men.

Over the years, he built an empire that also extends into perfumes, shoes, and designer glasses.

His label was bought in 1996 by the Ferragamo family.

Married and father to a daughter, Ungaro started to distance himself from fashion in 2001, leaving the artistic direction of his ready-to-wear and accessories businesses to his main collaborator, Giambattista Valli.