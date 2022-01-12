The historical Saudi Arabian city of AlUla will play host to the country’s first fashion show by designer label Dolce & Gabbana on January 27, which will feature its Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioielleria collections.
The event will be a part of AlUla Moments festivals season, with the Italian fashion house also exhibiting the collection in Maraya, the world’s largest mirrored building, which will be open for visitors to experience from January 28 to 31.
Visitors will also get a chance to meet the Dolce & Gabbana premiere and master tailor and get their picks from the customised collection. For the uninitiated, Alta Gioielleria is the label’s precious hand-forged jewellery collection using techniques that date back to the Italian Renaissance, while Alta Sartoria represents elaborate handmade couture creations that pay homage to the same era. Meanwhile, Alta Moda represents wearable works of art.
The fashion show will take place during the Ikmah Fashion Cavalry Show, an event that will take place during Winter at Tantora, a festival that celebrates heritage, culture and music in Saudi Arabia. The Ikmah Fashion Cavalry Show is a special exhibition dedicated to highlighting the tradition of Arabian horses in the country.
Jabal Ikmah, considered one of the main historical and archaeological sites in AlUla, will witness a special evening dedicated to handmade fashion design creativity with an all-Mediterranean flavour. Jabal Ikmah, a mountain near the ancient city of Dadan — the capital of the ancient Dadanite and Lihyanite Kingdoms — has been described as a huge open-air library with historical inscriptions and rock art.
The Ikmah Fashion Cavalry Show has been conceived and produced by Balich Wonder Studio. The show will showcase a full parade of 12 Arabian horses with customised accessories and attire.
The ongoing Winter at Tantora runs until February 12, which is split into three other distinctive festivals: AlUla Arts, AlUla Skies, and AlUla Wellness festival.