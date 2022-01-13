Men's ready-to-wear collection by Slimi Image Credit: Supplied

Men will have their chance to shine on the ramp once again with the third edition of Men’s Arab Fashion Week in Asia, Middle East, and Africa set to take place from January 28 to 30 at Dubai Design District (d3).

The Arab Fashion Council, in partnership with d3, says that it aims to create opportunities and sustain an official platform for menswear designers in the region. The platform will strategically focus on the ready-to-wear element of the industry and grow the export of locally made garments across the world.

The Arab Fashion Week-Men’s Fall-Winter 2022/23 programme will showcase local, regional, and international designers from the UAE, along with Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, Jordan, England, and France.

Among the designers featured notable names from the UAE include stylists to the stars Amato and Michael Cinco, along with Anomalous. From, Lebanon, labels Tagueule, Maison du Mec, Emergency Room and Ahmed Amer will feature, while Jordan will be represented by Zaid Farouki. Libya’s Born in Exile to also feature.

Michael Cinco is one of the designers to present his collection at the event Image Credit: Supplied

The fashion shows will be held in person at d3 and will run from 6pm to 10pm across the three days. They will also be broadcast virtually via Meta

“d3 is like no other design and fashion community in the world. We nurture an impactful creative community where international and home-grown companies share a common address, providing emerging designers an unrivalled launch pad to a bigger and brighter future,” Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of Dubai Design District (d3), said in a statement.

“It is part of d3’s genetic make-up to rethink the regular — innovation is our driving force. We are constantly in search of new ways to enable our emerging creatives and catapult their unique ideas to great heights. The strategic partnership between Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council paves the way for such opportunities, contributing to the sustainable development and growth of the region’s fashion industry, especially when it comes to expanding the narrative around menswear. Our region is home to number of noteworthy labels who are rewriting the rules on men’s fashion and we are delighted to showcase them on a larger scale,” she further added.