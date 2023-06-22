Head over to Air Maniax and Street Maniax during the Eid Al Adha weekend for an unforgettable experience. A home-grown business, it is renowned for hosting unforgettable birthday parties, social events, corporate events, school trips and so much more. This is the coolest place to visit this summer and perfect for adrenaline lovers who love to have fun and stay active.
Air Maniax is the UAE’s largest indoor, air conditioned and inflatable adventure park with free parking — ideal for the whole family, while Street Maniax is the award-winning trampoline/ parkour fusion freestyle park. Bring your friends for some non-stop fun!
This summer we are running an action-packed summer camp to keep children entertained and active. The camp is available in all our parks throughout summer and will run from July 10 until August 25, from 8:30am to 2pm, Monday to Friday. Pre-booking is essential. Camp includes lunch and beverages and we’ve lined up some fun-filled entertainment including creative arts and crafts, exciting games and prizes and a lot more! Book early!
Escape the summer sun and have some fun with us at the coolest spot in town! We look forward to welcoming you at any one of our parks located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Visit Airmaniax.com or Streetmaniax.com for more information.
