Born out of passion and inspiration from Rajasthani design, Middle Eastern brand Tabeer Homes is a labour of love and commitment. Curating artistic luxury for those who appreciate quality, artisanry and fine craftsmanship, Tabeer Homes offers an array of design solutions that seamlessly adapts to your space to become a part of your family heirloom.
With a vision to provide the most exquisite pieces and quality services, the brand aims to strengthen and support the growth of traditional techniques created by generational artisans from the Indian state of Rajasthan.
Every item has a mystic beauty in its imperfections and boundless potential. Each piece of bone is ethically sourced, carefully carved and handset by a master trade artisan to begin its new life as an elegant functional artwork — whether it is a coffee table, console or chest of drawers.
Made from Indian mango wood and finished with ornate decoration for a striking and unique appearance, Tabeer Home’s Mother of Pearl is collected from pearl oyster shell. Each piece is cut and carved into decorative inlay, which sits in wood finished with a composite resin – keeping the integrity of the finish over time. Handcrafted by master artisans, these pieces have been built using techniques and designs that have long pleased royal patrons.
Tabeer Homes ships worldwide and offers custom-made services via its website https://tabeerhomes.com; Instagram @tabeerhomes