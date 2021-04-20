Milestones Autism Rehabilitation Center offers comprehensive, high-quality and evidence-based educational and therapeutic services for children with autism and other developmental difficulties. Milestones’ multi-disciplinary team comprises highly qualified and experienced professionals who provide exceptional care through an individualised and result-oriented approach in a safe and supportive environment.
The centre offers expertise treatment and care for autism spectrum disorders, speech and language delays, developmental delay, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, behavioural disorders, learning disabilities, and sensory processing disorder.
The services offered include psychology assessments, applied behavior analysis (ABA), speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, sensory integration and learning support services.
Milestones Early Intervention Program: An intensive applied behavior analysis based intervention for children aged two to five years of age offered by Board-Certified Behaviour Analysts (BCBAs) and therapists who uses the principles of ABA to support children to develop appropriate language and communication skills, play skills, social skills, pre-academic skills, motor skills, visual skills, and cognitive skills.
School Readiness Program: Getting ready for school is an important milestone in a child’s life, which requires a strong foundation to help them start their amazing journey of learning. School Readiness Program helps children to prepare for school not only by focusing on their pre-academic skills but also supporting their overall development, confidence and independence skills.
Special Education Program: This program offers the assistance children need to navigate their educational pathways. Individualised Educational Plans (IEP) are developed, which are fully tailored to each child in order to overcome any difficulties they might be experiencing and prepare them for inclusion and success in mainstream education.
Parent Support and Training: Training for families is offered to help parents and caregivers to gain an understanding on the intervention program and to provide them with the tools, strategies and support they need to help their children reach their full potential.