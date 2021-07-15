Among the festivals to look forward to this summer is Biryani Khaas at India Palace — an authentic heritage dum biryani festival celebrating the very best of India. India Palace, an award-winning Indian fine-dining restaurant, is hosting its Biryani Khaas festival for the fourth time in the UAE.
Taking place at all the 12 outlets of India Palace in the UAE, from June to August, the specially curated seasonal menu is designed to highlight the flavours and variety of biryanis found across different regions in India.
The selection includes six authentic dum biryanis with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, of which each item is created with utmost care and hygiene to ensure your well-being and a safe dining experience. Patrons can savour a distinctive array of authentic dum biryanis, each reflecting the flavours, spices, and herbs synonymous with the region they originated from. The menu includes Noor Mahal Biryani, Raan Biryani, Shahi Jheenga Biryani, Lucknow Murg Biryani, Subzi Qabuli Pulao, and Coorgi Murgh Biryani.
On the launch of the Biryani Khaas festival, Rohith Muralya, Director of Concept Cuisine at SFC Group, said, “India Palace as a brand echoes the tradition and cultural heritage of India adorned by the royalty, richness, and diversity of flavours found across the country. The Biryani Khaas festival is an extension of our commitment of introducing the flavours of India, in all its glory to the residents of the UAE.”
He added, “The varied selection of biryanis to be included on the special menu for the Biryani Khaas festival took months of research in finalising the four that we have today. Each dish speaks of the region it represents, the diversity in the spices used and the type of rice and protein used.”