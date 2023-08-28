Emirates Driving Company PJSC (EDC) is the leading provider of driver education and the exclusive pre-licensing driving institute for the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EDC consistently delivers the highest standards of driver training to support safe and secure road mobility in Abu Dhabi amid rapid population growth and urban development. It is on a mission to create safer roads by innovating, collaborating and investing in new technologies and smarter operating models.
It plays a crucial role in enhancing road safety in the UAE through the delivery of high-quality driving programmes, as well as by participating in education and road safety initiatives alongside our partners. These activities form the basis of our business principles, which are embedded in our strategic decision making and our operations.
A socially responsible company founded on the values of integrity and inclusivity, EDC has set a new standard in traffic safety and education in the Middle East.
Its comprehensive services include full training courses in light vehicles, motorcycles, heavy vehicles, heavy buses and light and heavy machinery, with each programme covering basic vehicle knowledge, traffic rules, driving inside and outside cities, as well as hazard perception.
EDC is launching its new special packages for training and qualifying drivers as a luxurious experience and professional training to contribute to making the roads safer. Premium packages offer many services to ensure as smooth a process as possible for VIPs.
The forward-thinking organisation also offers its own e-learning platform to provide an easy learning journey for its customers.