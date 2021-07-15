Here's our list of options for Eid Al Adha for every budget across diverse cuisines

The Yellow Chilli

This Eid Al Adha, explore the bold and versatile flavours of India at this popular dining venue where the entire menu is created and designed by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Take a quick glance at the menu and you’ll be surprised at its delectable veggie options jostling for attention alongside its lengthy varieties of non-vegetarian dishes. Try Yellow Chilli’s Lalla Mussa Dal, black lentil slow cooked over several hours. Its Chicken Tikka Biryani is wholesome, while Shank-a-Korma is packed with the intense flavours of spices and dry fruits.

Details From 11am to 12 midnight; 800 75892 (SKTYC)

India Palace

Celebrate the timeless allure of authentic heritage Indian dum biryanis at the Royal Biryani Festival — Biryani Khaas. Visit India Palace today with your loved ones for the royal indulgence.

Details 02 644 8777 (Abu Dhabi); 04 286 9600 (Dubai)

Pure Punjabi

Pure Punjabi, as the name suggests, is the place for authentic Punjabi food served in true Punjabi style. While you are dining at this vibrant joint, don’t forget to order its lassi, served chilled in a tall glass.

Details 052 314 1441; Order.purepunjabi.ae/order-online/

Al Rimal, Erth Abu Dhabi

Erth’s all-day dining restaurant, Al Rimal serves a carefully curated menu inspired by Emirati culinary heritage. It has an elaborate family-friendly brunch for Eid featuring an assortment of authentic Khaleeji favourites and traditional Arabic dishes. Guests can indulge in lamb ouzi, hot and cold mezze, seafood and meat grilled to perfection at live cooking stations and an assortment of desserts.

Details July 23 from 12:30pm to 15:30pm; Dh199; 02 809 2222

Nassau

Embark on a culinary tour of the Mediterranean this Eid at chef Silvena Rowe’s elegant dining venue, Nassau — located at Jumeirah Golf Estate. Menu features a variety of hearty traditional fare such as roasted beef striploin and whole chicken, alongside a range of creative treats such Black Truffle Labneh, Grilled Jumbo Prawns Shawarma Style, Gambero Rosso Carpaccio, made with prawns and fresh zaatar in a lemon olive dressing, and Poached Organic Salmon in delicate green Thai broth. The restaurant also has a selection of irresistible desserts such as Velvet Vanilla Cheesecake, Nutella Tiramisu and vegan sorbet.

Details From 6pm to 12am; Dubaigolf.com/dine/nassau/

Zoya by Maui, Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Whether you prefer a more intimate setting indoors or alfresco dining at the terrace, Palm Jumeirah’s favourite restaurant by the beach is a pleasant surprise to those who wish to explore authentic Indian cuisine. The menu has traditional favourites like the Kerala Fried Chicken, Butter Chicken and Tandoori selections. Vegetarians have multiple options from the salads and curries too.

Details 04 455 6677; dining.palmdubai@sofitel.com

Oak Room — The Abu Dhabi Edition

A great venue for celebrations with the extended family, guests at this award-wining, British rock ‘n’ roll steakhouse can eat to their heart’s content from an elaborate spread comprising tenderloin steak, Mac and Cheese with pulled beef short rib, crispy battered fish, Eton mess and a selection of cheese. The fine-dining restaurant will be open for Eid lunch — you can opt for either a three-course set menu or order from its a la carte selections.

Details July 21 and 22 ; from 12.30pm to 5pm; three-course set menu from Dh195; 02 208 0000; restaurantreservations.auh@editionhotels.com

Indya by Vineet, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai

Gather friends and family and enjoy a sumptuous three-course sharing menu, packed with Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia’s much-loved traditional and contemporary Indian dishes. Veggie options include Raj Puri Chaat, Samosa Pinwheels, Sabudana Kebab, Corn Koftas, Kadhai Methi Paneer, and Dal Tadka. Meat eaters can enjoy from a flavourful selection featuring Chicken Seekh Kebab, Banana Leaf Kolfi Fish, Mutton Aloo Gosht and Butter Chicken. Finish your meal on a high note with its range of decadent desserts.

Details From July 16-24; Dh200 per person; 04 316 5550; Indya-dubai.com

Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai

For Eid Al Adha, Taj Dubai’s Indian designer kitchen has a three-course set menu that combines timeless classics with reimagined, unique dishes. Menu highlights are Truffle Camembert Chicken Tikka, Karwari Fish Fry and Rara Gosht, all served with warm breads fresh from the tandoor. End your feast by indulging in Awadhi Shahi Tukda and Dates Almond Kulfi.

Details From July 19-23; 6pm onwards; from Dh225 per person; 04 438 3100; tthdxb@tajhotels.com

Urban Kitchen, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

With a sumptuous spread of traditional Eid favourites, elegant interiors and attentive wait staff, Urban Kitchen could be a great option when you plan your Eid outing with family and friends. Expect to find an array of the finest dishes, live cooking stations and a wide selection of desserts specially put together for the occasion.

Details From Dh135; 02 698 8137; table@dusit.com

Mashrabiya Lounge, Fairmont the Palm

Make your long weekend truly special with an afternoon tea at Mashrabiya Lounge, overlooking the sea. Diners can enjoy delicate English cucumber and mint cream cheese finger sandwiches, scrumptious truffle egg salad on a mini brioche bun and a crumbly lemon meringue tart and raspberry macaroon, alongside traditional scones.