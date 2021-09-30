Sagar Sawlani, Director, Royal Garden Centre Image Credit: Supplied

Tell us about Royal Garden Centre? What kind of products do you sell?

Royal Garden Centre has been selling high-quality and beautiful garden decorative products from all over the world in the UAE since 2003. We are exclusive agents for top brands like Framusa and DeGarden from Spain and Stonecasters and Henri Fountains from the US.

What’s trending at the moment in outdoor design?

There has been a large shift towards contemporary/modern design aesthetics in recent times that focuses on minimalism and sleek finishes.

How did Royal Garden Centre adapt to the pandemic? How do you stay creative and connected with customers during these times?

During Covid we serviced the entire UAE through our online store to help anyone improve their living spaces during lockdown. Because of that we now offer free delivery all over the UAE for any orders above Dh500. We are also constantly in touch with our customers through our active Instagram and facebook accounts.

How does Royal Garden Centre set itself apart from others?

We have always and will continue to focus on high-quality products that can suit a wide range of decorative requirements, while also keeping in mind that it should have long lasting use through many hot UAE summers.

Do you have any current promotions running right now?