Durham School UK has a proud 600 year history of providing outstanding British education and this prestigious school is now opening in Dubai. Durham educates pupils from 3 - 18 years old, and in its first year will welcome pupils from FS1- Year 8. Its founding Head of Primary School, Charis Wightman, tells us about the school’s ethos.
“The Principal, Mark Atkins, and I worked together for many years and have reunited to open Durham School Dubai based on our shared educational philosophy. We believe a school should have rigour, high standards, and be ambitious for its pupils but importantly also, be a kind and happy place. That’s easy to say, but how do we achieve that? Through very carefully selecting all of our staff. Out of the hundreds of applications we received for each role, we have ensured we have employed only the most dedicated, highly qualified, experienced and caring teachers, all of whom are from the UK and Ireland. We have also designed our curriculum so that it takes the best parts of the National Curriculum of England and the Independent Schools Examination Board syllabus, resulting in an extremely well-structured, progressive journey of learning, with a strong emphasis on getting the fundamentals right; children will be heard read regularly, times-tables learnt, and work will be recorded in books, with high levels of presentation encouraged. Of course, they will also enjoy different learning opportunities and experiences outside of their normal classrooms. We have outstanding facilities with an auditorium, indoor gymnasium, a performing arts studio, a 25m indoor swimming pool, numerous courts, and our cricket will be played on a pitch we believe to be one of the best in the UAE.
“Everything we do at Durham is guided by our core values: Moral integrity, Ambition, Responsibility and Kindness. Through these values, excellence is evident in every aspect of our school; not only academic, sport and the arts, but also in how all our children interact with others, how they share, and how they are encouraged and supported by their teachers. Our aim is that every single child develops self-confidence coupled with a secure and happy sense of belonging and well-being.
If you would like to come and see us in person and take advantage of our very special founding families discount, book an appointment through the school website: www.durhamdubai.com