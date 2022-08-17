“The Principal, Mark Atkins, and I worked together for many years and have reunited to open Durham School Dubai based on our shared educational philosophy. We believe a school should have rigour, high standards, and be ambitious for its pupils but importantly also, be a kind and happy place. That’s easy to say, but how do we achieve that? Through very carefully selecting all of our staff. Out of the hundreds of applications we received for each role, we have ensured we have employed only the most dedicated, highly qualified, experienced and caring teachers, all of whom are from the UK and Ireland. We have also designed our curriculum so that it takes the best parts of the National Curriculum of England and the Independent Schools Examination Board syllabus, resulting in an extremely well-structured, progressive journey of learning, with a strong emphasis on getting the fundamentals right; children will be heard read regularly, times-tables learnt, and work will be recorded in books, with high levels of presentation encouraged. Of course, they will also enjoy different learning opportunities and experiences outside of their normal classrooms. We have outstanding facilities with an auditorium, indoor gymnasium, a performing arts studio, a 25m indoor swimming pool, numerous courts, and our cricket will be played on a pitch we believe to be one of the best in the UAE.