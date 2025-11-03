GOLD/FOREX
Dubai racing carnival returns – VIP tickets up to Dh4795

Enjoy the thrill of the track, whether you’re here for the fashion, the fun, or the photos

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
For those who love their race days with a touch of exclusivity, the new DRC Membership offers access to the premium lounge at all 16 Carnival meetings, complete with complimentary food and soft drinks.

Dubai’s most glamorous racecourse is back. Meydan Racecourse reopens on Friday, 7 November 2025, kicking off the 2025–26 Dubai Racing Carnival — and this year, Dubai Racing Club (DRC) is rolling out three new ways to enjoy the thrill of the track, whether you’re here for the fashion, the family fun, or the photo finishes.

DRC Membership – Dh4,795

For those who love their race days with a touch of exclusivity, the new DRC Membership offers access to the premium lounge at all 16 Carnival meetings, complete with complimentary food and soft drinks. Members also enjoy Horsemen’s Lounge access, invitations to special events such as the Dubai World Cup Gala Dinner, and 15% off Dubai World Cup tickets and merchandise. The experience continues with Paddock Garden access at the Dubai World Cup 2026 — the perfect mix of luxury and insider privilege.

Paddock Garden Season Pass Dh1,050

If your ideal race night includes great company, live music, and post-race mingling, the Paddock Garden Season Pass delivers. Set outdoors, this lively hub brings together lounge seating, food pop-ups, fashion activations, a McGettigan’s bar, and family-friendly activities — plus a post-race Happy Hour for those who like to toast under the Meydan lights.

General Admission Season Pass – Dh105

For casual racegoers or families, this pass offers rail-side views, comfortable seating, and a dedicated kids’ area — making it an accessible way to enjoy the energy and excitement of Dubai’s racing scene.

Opening night and ticket details

Tickets for opening night (7 November) are already live on the official DRC ticketing portal, where fans can choose between single-event or season options. General Admission tickets are available for adults and children, with clear options for premium, Paddock Garden, or general access zones.

Season highlights

Expect glamour, competition, and high-octane entertainment throughout the season, with themed race nights including:

  • Festive Friday – 19 December

  • Fashion Friday – 23 January

  • Emirates Super Saturday – 28 February

The season will crescendo with the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup on 28 March 2026 — one of the world’s most prestigious race days, promising a spectacular close to the carnival.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
