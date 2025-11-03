Dubai racing carnival returns – VIP tickets up to Dh4795

For those who love their race days with a touch of exclusivity, the new DRC Membership offers access to the premium lounge at all 16 Carnival meetings, complete with complimentary food and soft drinks. Members also enjoy Horsemen’s Lounge access, invitations to special events such as the Dubai World Cup Gala Dinner, and 15% off Dubai World Cup tickets and merchandise. The experience continues with Paddock Garden access at the Dubai World Cup 2026 — the perfect mix of luxury and insider privilege.