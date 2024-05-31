The secret to glowing skin? A sprinkle of chia seeds!

There have been several studies trying to decipher the link between dietary omega-3 fatty acids and sebum production. Sebum is an oily substance produced by the skin and while it helps keep skin hydrated, excess sebum can clog pores and contribute to breakouts. According to a 2023 study titled Chia seeds (Salvia hispanica L.): A therapeutic weapon in metabolic disorders, published in the US-based academic journal, Food, Science and Nutrition, the omega-3 acids might be competing with omega-6 acids in the body, creating a bit of a tug-of-war situation. Omega-3s are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, while omega-6s can promote inflammation.