We at Creme21 believe that there’s more to beauty than what meets the eye. Beauty is the confidence to take on criticisms, it lies in one’s talent and ability to balance roles and passions. Creme21, for over 50 years, has nurtured and fostered the go-getter spirit in every woman and helped boost their confidence to become comfortable in their own skin.
The simple yet effective products are enriched with Vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5 and other natural ingredients to provide deep and gentle nourishment to all skin types throughout the year. All Creme21 products are dermatologically tested and approved, PH-neutral without microplastics, parabens, silicones and paraffin.
The range of products include Moisturizing Cream Soaps, Moisturizing Lotion for Normal, Dry and Ultra Dry Skin, Aqua Soft Moisturizing Lotion for skin hydration and light moisturization, Moisturizing Cream for Normal, Dry and Ultra Dry Skin, All Day Cream, Hand Sanitizers, Pocket Sanitizer and Sanitizing Wipes.
Creme21’s vitamin therapy enables women to worry less about their skin and focus more on their dreams and desires. With Creme 21, one can always say “I am #ComfortableInMyOwnSkin”