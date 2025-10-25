Daily horoscope for today October 25, 2025: Taurus, Virgo and other sun signs

This day brings a deep sense of intuition and connection for Scorpios. Trusting in the unseen and unspoken will guide you through the mysteries that may unfold today. It’s a day to embrace honesty in your relationships, take bold strides in your career, and commit to your health and well-being. Your intuition is on a high today, making it an excellent time to follow your instincts. A clue or secret that has puzzled you might reveal itself in the most unexpected way, offering clarity and direction. Let your inner voice guide your decisions today; its whispers are more accurate than you might think.