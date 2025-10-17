Daily horoscope for today October 17, 2025: Pisces, Scorpio and other sun signs

Hey Aquarius! Today brings a fresh vibe your way—think of it as a cosmic invitation to let your creativity shine. With the stars cheering you on, it’s a great time to embrace new challenges while staying true to yourself. Energise your spirit and make the most out of this vibrant day. You've got this! It feels like a day to take a chill approach, but with a dash of ambition. Keep an ear out for new opportunities and be prepared to share your ideas. You never know where these connections might lead!