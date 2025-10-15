The seas of love can be tumultuous, dear Cancer. But today, the tide might just be in your favor. Venus is showing off its benevolent side, guiding you towards emotional connections that make you feel like you're home. If you're single, the universe suggests you might cross paths with someone who sparks that familiar, comforting feeling. As a Cancer, your emotional well-being directly influences your physical state. Today might be a day where you feel a bit more sensitive than usual. Finding time for self-care, perhaps in the form of meditation or a rejuvenating spa day, can be your best bet. Listen to your body's signals, and don't be too hard on yourself.