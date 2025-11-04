Daily horoscope for today, November 4, 2025: Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn and other sun signs

Hey there, Capricorn! Today feels like a "keep your eye on the prize" kind of day. With your trusty perseverance by your side, you’re ready to handle any curveballs that come your way. Remember, it's all about keeping your goals in your sights and not losing focus. You may find that perseverance is your best friend today. Some hurdles might pop up, but your inner determination will turn them into stepping stones. Keep reminding yourself of your goals and stay on your path.