Daily horoscope for today November 3, 2025: Libra, Capricorn and other sun signs

Hello, Cancer! Today is all about taking a step back and tuning into your inner world. A little introspection can work wonders, helping you align your goals with the path you truly wish to take. Let's dive in and see what the stars have in store for you across different areas of your life.

It’s a chill kind of Monday, perfect for that much-needed introspection. Spend time reflecting on where you're headed and see if it's resonating with your heart. Trust your inner voice to guide the way



