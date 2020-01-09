Many thought that being completely away from the internet in this age is difficult

Social media users discussed the importance of focusing on a life outside the digital world. Many thought that being completely away from the internet in this age is difficult.

@KaranDarra: FACT - FOBO fear of being offline - We create are own problems

@WildFigSolns: #FOBO fear of being offline or fear of becoming obsolete

@katematlock: New term I learned today - FOBO. Fear Of Being Offline ... and the fear is real, people.

@kel392: Was going to delete all social media for a month, but I cant, I’m an addict. Detox will have to do.

@ninanuguid: Detox and take a break from social media once in a while. Set boundaries to protect your emotional health.

