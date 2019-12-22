Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: iStock

I am writing this mail for assistance from Gulf News regarding a genuine problem, which I am not able to rectify despite all my efforts. I had deposited Dh500 for eDirham recharge at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Fujairah on December 3, 2018 at 5.50pm. After depositing the cash I got a printout stating: “Your deposit has been received and it will be processed manually.”

On contacting the FAB branch, Fujairah, I was informed that this matter can be followed up only through the Toll Free Number 800663. Since then I have been repeatedly contacting the Toll Free number. Every time I have been promised that the amount will be deposited at the earliest. As advised during the call I had been recharging the card with new deposits and using it regularly. Unfortunately until today, January 9, 2019, the amount of Dh500, which I had deposited has not been credited. I would appreciate if any steps can be taken by Gulf News regarding this issue.

From Mr Babu George

Fujairah

The management of FAB responds: FAB supports the growth ambitions of its stakeholders and goes beyond financial products and services, and as such, we are grateful for all customer feedback as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Babu George, and the case has been resolved.

Mr George responds: FAB contacted me and clarified the issue with credit of the recharge amount. I would like to thank the Gulf News team and FAB management for solving the issue to my entire satisfaction.