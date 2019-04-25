Finding hard-working employees can be difficult, holding onto them can be harder

What you need to know: How can you keep employees happy?

What is right and what is wrong?

Finding a hard-working employee who is just the right fit for your company can be difficult. But, holding on to them can be harder. There are some mistakes that employers make that cause good workers to leave. What are some issues that can be easily avoided? Gulf News readers discuss

Employee priorities: Workplaces must cater to workers’ needs

A good employer is defined by the priorities of an employee. A good employer is a proactive entity achieving organisational and business goals while also attending to sensitive needs of an employee.

While a good employee is committed towards his or her roles and responsibilities to attain organisational citizenship.

Based on their respective objective of existence, both employers and employees create a culture within the organisation. Such culture is directly or indirectly responsible for the arrival and departure of an employee.

A positive work culture has a magnetic effect, which brings about feelings of inclusion, transparency, productivity, motivation, accountability, security, overall well-being and a sense of belonging among employees. Such an environment is a boost for an employee to stay back in any organisation even when the salary and benefits are reasonably compromised. Irrespective of a good environment, it is not always possible for employers to retain employees due to their career aspirations. Such departures are a loss on both ends.

On the other hand, employers may end up losing potential talent by being biased, judgmental, demeaning, misunderstanding the employees’ perspective and due to lack of recognition.

From Ms Taqleed Sayyed

Senior HR specialist with a company in Abu Dhabi



Work environment: A toxic setting can cause employees to leave

There are multiple reasons as to why a worker may choose to leave a company. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not necessarily a lack of financial reward that leads to employees leaving. There are far greater reasons why a worker may leave a company.

A lack of leadership and evolution within the organisation during changing times. Not steering the ship in the right direction and the inability to adapt may lead employers to a directionless pit. Leading them to seek out better opportunities.

...Not allowing people to make decisions and giving autonomy to take on challenges and activities leads to dissatisfaction in the work place. It is crucial to empower people. - Ziyad Bangara

Also, leaders create other leaders. Therefore, not allowing people to make decisions and giving autonomy to take on challenges and activities leads to dissatisfaction in the work place. It is crucial to empower people.

In the millennial world. Work culture is of extreme importance. This does not necessarily mean that there has to be a foosball table and unlimited refreshments. However, a lack of a positive, collaborative work environment may lead to the untimely departure of employees. In fact, a toxic environment can be detrimental to mental health. This is something every company must work on.

From Ziyad Bangara

Chief marketing officer based in Dubai



Competent leaders needed: Employers need to manage their workers right

I believe, there are two main reasons that lead to employers losing their employees: Internal politics and working environment, which are interrelated to some extent. Some workers really don’t mind working in a boring environment while mostly cannot work in that as they like socialising and talking about things apart from work.

Employers at times make the environment too formal that doesn’t get best out of the employees. Some employees who are passionate about work tend to leave, since they think they are not giving their best in an environment that is not asking for their best.

Employers who are not great leaders, are at times not able to control the politics within the firm, or are themselves a part of it also tend to lose employees as everyone does not like be diplomatic or work in such an environment.

Misuse of a position along with overuse of hierarchical system also plays its part in losing employees. A friendly, professional and family-like environment is what most people like and should be the way forward.

From Mr Qasim Ali

Mechanical engineer intern based in Dubai



Poll results

What are some mistakes employers make, causing their workers to leave?

Lack of appreciation 50%

Unfair treatment 33%

Unnecessary rules 17%

Boring work environment 0%

