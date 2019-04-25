Image Credit:

What you need to know: As an extension of our Speak Your Mind, we go online to see what people are saying about the topic.

Social media users largely agreed that employers often make avoidable mistakes that cause good workers to leave. Some highlighted the issues that make employees flee workplaces.

@whatbabytalk

Micromanaging motivated individuals is the dumbest mistake employers make.

@CIPD

Unnecessary rules/lack of resources/office politics are most common hindrances to productivity.

@Djhall97

The easiest way to lose a good employee is taking advantage of their willingness to work and help...

@DinaMayenis22

A bad manager can take a good staff and destroy them, causing the best employees to flee and the remainder to lose all motivation.

@JohnsonPhidelia

#Leaders: Being a leader is not for the faint of heart. An inability to connect an underperforming employee with an opportunity to achieve success will cause a performing employee to lose faith in your ability to hold yourself and others accountable.

@appreiz

Employee feedback is the core to improve and motivate your team. But it may lose its importance if it is not delivered properly.

@kaylanegs

So he’d rather lose the employee forever rather than letting him get his few vacation days? Imagine having a boss [like] that...