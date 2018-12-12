Yes, I think airbrushing should be illegal but it has to be done gradually. May be magazines could put out those photographs but with a disclaimer that the photo has been retouched. There are a few clothing brands now that are actively using more real models and photographs, rather than retouched images. They are also using more diverse models, not just by nationality, race or colour but also weight and age. So, I guess fashion brands need to do more of that now instead of focusing on the traditionally used fashion models. Also, I don’t think there would be a problem if airbrushing is made illegal. After all, the goal of fashion magazines and brands is to give you the options for shopping. If they want to show how it is going to look on people who are going to buy these clothes they should show real people wearing their clothes. Their consumers would actually relate to it more easily. They can still glamourise their shoots and photos but I think it is time now to bring it to a more realistic level.