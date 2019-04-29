More than 300 people have died in the blasts that took place in Sri Lanka last week

Sri Lankans carry the coffins carrying victims of the Easter Sunday bombings in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The U.S. ambassador says America had "no prior knowledge" of a threat in Sri Lanka before the Easter bombings that killed more than 350 people.

What you need to know: The attack in Sri Lanka should be a wake-up call for governments.

Readers urges governments to take action.

I’m deeply upset with the mass killing of civilians on April 21, an auspicious day for most as it was Easter Sunday (‘Death toll crosses 290 as eight blasts hit Sri Lanka churches, hotels in worst terror attack in a decade’, Gulf News, April 22).

Such a despicable act of cruelty against innocent people doesn’t achieve anything but destruction. Still, it won’t deter those seeking peace and harmony.

The fact that such acts of murder are on the rise in different parts of the world, the last one being in New Zealand, proves that counter-terrorism units and intelligent networks remain weak and need help in their struggle against extremists and terrorists.

In my opinion, governments, not only in Sri Lanka, but in other countries around the world have failed in their pledges and promises to ensure peace and harmony for those living in the country. Security is ensured for those at the helm of administrations, however, safety for the common man is always a threat. They are the ones who suffer.

Administrations around the globe continue to fail to stop such attacks of massive scale, which only means that the underprivileged, who also have rights, live with fear. Since the attack in Sri Lanka was on the Easter Day, it is uncertain the mind-set of those who behind such cruelty.

Political mediation, rather than aggression and empty threats, may be the ideal way to address the core of such issues. Otherwise, loss of life and damage to infrastructure, which in some cases takes decades to remedy, will continue to prevail.

Young people are bearing the brunt of today’s uncertain world.