Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Sultan
Found on the side of the road, someone brought him to the shelter to save his life. He needed to go straight to the vet suffering from severe dehydration but made a full recovery. He is nearly four months old now, a bouncy, playful puppy who will be neutered at six months.
Tulsi
Found in an industrial area with her siblings this playful desert mix puppy is looking for a home to he own. She is nearly four months now and will be neutered at six months.
Saunders
Saunders is a four-month-old mixed breed puppy. He will be medium sized once fully grown. He was rescued from an industrial site with mother and 10 siblings. He is playful and friendly, looking for a forever home.
For details on any of these pets, contact K9 Friends on 04-887 8739