Sultan

Found on the side of the road, someone brought him to the shelter to save his life. He needed to go straight to the vet suffering from severe dehydration but made a full recovery. He is nearly four months old now, a bouncy, playful puppy who will be neutered at six months.

Tulsi

Tulsi Image Credit: Supplied

Found in an industrial area with her siblings this playful desert mix puppy is looking for a home to he own. She is nearly four months now and will be neutered at six months.

Saunders

Saunders Image Credit: Supplied

Saunders is a four-month-old mixed breed puppy. He will be medium sized once fully grown. He was rescued from an industrial site with mother and 10 siblings. He is playful and friendly, looking for a forever home.