A policeman in Sharjah manages the traffic at Buhairah Corniche, even as people offered Eid Al Fitr prayers nearby. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

As the UAE celebrated an extended weekend over the Eid Al Fitr holidays, after a month of fasting and instrospection, there were many for whom it was work as usual with their respective professions.

Gulf News Staff Photographers Ahmed Ramzan, Ahmed Kutty, Clint Egbert and Virendra Saklani went around the country, capturing some of those moments as the many care-cavers in their myriads of ways made sure that you and I enjoyed the holidays without a hiccup. We salute all these committed workers for whom job comes first

A lifeguard keeps watch as hundreds gather at the Umm Suqeim public beach to enjoy the second day of Eid holidays in Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dr Imen Debbiche, specialist in emergency medicine at Universal hospital in Abu Dhabi, attends to a patient during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Naushad Palayi, ambulance driver with Universal hospital in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
One of the staff members at work at a petrol station in Dubai during Eid holidays. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Employees at work at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs office in Dubai airport. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
It’s business as usual, even during Eid holidays, for employees at a Civil Defence centre in Khalid Port, Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Dubai taxi drivers at work during Eid Al Fitr holidays. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Sharjah Police officers at work near Al Noor Mosque at Buhairah Corniche. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News