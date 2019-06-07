As the UAE celebrated an extended weekend over the Eid Al Fitr holidays, after a month of fasting and instrospection, there were many for whom it was work as usual with their respective professions.

Gulf News Staff Photographers Ahmed Ramzan, Ahmed Kutty, Clint Egbert and Virendra Saklani went around the country, capturing some of those moments as the many care-cavers in their myriads of ways made sure that you and I enjoyed the holidays without a hiccup. We salute all these committed workers for whom job comes first