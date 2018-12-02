I am using First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) credit card. Recently I noticed in my past two statements that they charged me over limit fees twice in the past three months of Dh325. I called its customer care but they hardly care for their customers. My card was having a positive balance of Dh447.78 on February 16, 2018 and on February 22, they charged me an over limit fee, which is not correct. If they show balances in positive in the mobile app likewise in April and June, my balance was Dh900, again they charged me over limit fees. These are unjustified over limit charges for the past three months.