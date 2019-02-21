When it comes to the communication acts of listening and speaking, we tend to think that speaking is active while listening is passive. It is actually the other way around, speaking is simply thinking out loud, while listening is hard work, requiring us to stay attentive. It is easy for us to be fixated on the message we want to deliver, making us wait for a pause where we can inject our point. When this happens, though, we don’t hear what is being said and the communication opportunity of the moment is lost.