Nawal had one advice to residents: “I have been saving that money since the 1980s when I started working as a teacher with a meagre salary of Dh6,000 and children to support. If I had lost the money by spending it, I can live with it. But since I lost it this way, that’s what’s painful,” she said. “I advise residents to not only double check but to triple check the bank details so they wouldn’t experience what I had gone through.”