Romanticising the past might not be a good idea, thought social media users. Many highlighted that in today’s age people have more rights than they did in the past

Here's what some Facebook users thought...

Mohammed Azeem: In terms of technology and innovation yes! But not in terms of morality,decency, compassion and faith

Shiraz Ahmed Siddiqui: Life was simple but beautiful. I remember my childhood early 90s. Really missing those days and friends.

Zaify Klöv: If you all compare this era with other times you will be grateful to be living right now...

Here's what some tweeps thought...

@Zed_i: Romanticising the past aside, I don’t get why anyone would want to go back. Name a thing you could do in the 20s/50s you can’t do now.

@Ashelhgin: Stop romanticising the past! No you don’t wish to be from the 50s! There was major racism and sexism and even more bad things!