The facade of the Philippine Consulate in Al Ghusais, Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Filipinos in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah who can’t avail of the services of the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai on weekdays due to their work schedules will be accommodated in special consular outreach missions this July.

The Philippine Consulate-General will hold a consular outreach on July 5 from 8am to 12pm at its premises in Al Ghusais for Ras Al Khaimah residents. Fujairah residents, on the other hand, may go to Concorde Hotel in Fujairah on July 12 from 8am to 5pm.

Those who need to renew their passports still need to book appointments through a dedicated page for the residents of the two emirates. (Link below)

Other services include notarial services and civil registration. Officials will also process Overseas Employment Certificate but only for those with appointment.

Filipinos who wish to transact with the Philippine Overseas Labour Office’s attached agencies may also do so.

Services by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Social Security System, and Pag-ibig will also be available.

Some 360 slots for passport appointments have been allotted for each consular mission. As of Monday, more than 200 slots are still available for both Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah residents.

What: Consular Outreach for Ras Al Khaimah residents

Where: Philippine Consulate-General Dubai, Al Qusais

When: July 5, 8am to 12pm

What: Consular Outreach

Where: Concorde Hotel, Fujairah

When: July 12, 8am to 5pm

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Passport appointment: https://dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph/dubai-pcg-special-consular-passport-portal-appointment-links