Casper - One of the cats up for adoption at Kittysnip, is eight weeks old and loves to play. Image Credit: Supplied

If you are looking for a new pet and housing an abondoned cat in the process, this welfare group is giving you the chance. Come along and meet a number of spayed, neutered and fully vaccinated cats at Kittysnip’s adoption days event.

The Dubai-based animal welfare group is hosting adoption events until the end of the month to help animal lovers adopt the perfect feline friend for their household.

The adoption days are December 13, 20 and 27 to rehome abandoned or neglected cats and kittens that are in desperate need of a new family.

The event takes place at Dubai Garden Centre (Shaikh Zayed Road Exit 40), Al Quoz area in Dubai. For more information, please contact Kittysnip via email: kittysnip@gmail.com or on Facebook: @kittysnipadoptiondxb