No WiFi at basement
- No coverage at the basement, customer wants his money back.
- There was no technical work around possible for this precise case and we agreed with the customer that we would refund,
I switched my number from etisalat to Virgin Mobile on September 1 as sales representative offered me a yearly Virgin Mobile deal so I paid Dh1,354.50 for one year in advanced. However the next day at my work basement there was no coverage at all so I called Virgin Mobile and they said that’s normal. I called the sales agent and asked him if I can switch my number back to etisalat and have a new number from Virgin Mobile with what I paid for. He said yes, so I port back my number to etisalat but unfortunately Virgin Mobile told me that I lost what I paid for Dh1,354.50. I raised a case with them and called them every day without positive feedback. Also I have recharged my Virgin wallet with Dh50, which I have lost as well. I want my money back as I don’t like dealing with Virgin Mobile anymore since I don’t have coverage at my work basement area.
From Mr Emad Abdul Qader Nazal
Abu Dhabi
The management of Virgin Mobile responds: It is in Virgin Mobile’s utmost importance to be transparent and fair to its customers. In this particular case, the customer had requested to port out his Virgin Mobile number back to his old operator, and also wanted to keep the plan he paid for and transfer it to a new line. As this approach has never been done before, we needed to test with our technical team if this practice would be feasible. Unfortunately, there was no technical work around possible for this precise case and we agreed with the customer that we would refund – we are working to put this right.
The refund amount was for Dh1,128.75 and took place on September 11. This accounts for the amount of the initial payment made by the customer, minus one month’s subscription (valued at Dh225.75) as he consumed some of the plan. However, as a gesture of goodwill we will also refund the Dh227.75 to the customer.
It is our goal to provide the best customer service for our users, and this issue was solved for our customer within one week. We pride ourselves on always listening to customers’ feedback and will be working with our technical team on a way to make this change possible in the future. We apologise for any inconvenience that this customer may have had.
(Process initiation: September 23. Response from organisation: September 25. Process completion: September 27)
