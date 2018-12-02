I switched my number from etisalat to Virgin Mobile on September 1 as sales representative offered me a yearly Virgin Mobile deal so I paid Dh1,354.50 for one year in advanced. However the next day at my work basement there was no coverage at all so I called Virgin Mobile and they said that’s normal. I called the sales agent and asked him if I can switch my number back to etisalat and have a new number from Virgin Mobile with what I paid for. He said yes, so I port back my number to etisalat but unfortunately Virgin Mobile told me that I lost what I paid for Dh1,354.50. I raised a case with them and called them every day without positive feedback. Also I have recharged my Virgin wallet with Dh50, which I have lost as well. I want my money back as I don’t like dealing with Virgin Mobile anymore since I don’t have coverage at my work basement area.