Image Credit:

Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group

I am confident that this Diwali will give a much-needed fillip to sales and play a major role in bringing momentum back into the market. Moreover, there is the established tradition among Indians to buy gold during this occasion. Nowadays, many people are buying gold from an investment perspective too and for them this is the right time.

At Joyalukkas, we have launched our promotion Happy Waali Diwali. Customers get gold coins as part of the promotion that runs up to November 15. We are giving away 1g 22-carat gold coin on purchase of diamond and polki jewellery worth Dh3,000 and 0.200g 22-carat gold coin on purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh3,000 from November 12-15. Customers can also sell or exchange gold jewellery purchased from any jeweller during this period. They can also pay 10 per cent in advance to get gold rate protection until the end of the promotion period. In short, our valued customers will be rewarded when they buy from our stores this Diwali.

And I sincerely hope that this festival of lights will usher in peace, happiness, joy and contentment to humankind. I firmly believe that good days are ahead of us and it is the responsibility of each and everyone of us to follow the guidelines and ensure that the pandemic is curtailed. Let us all join hands to make this Diwali special in all ways possible.

Babu John, Managing Director of Sky Jewellery

The festival of lights becomes all the more meaningful when the whole world passionately looks forward to some real enlightenment to come out of the tragic pandemic. This Diwali invites us to become more optimistic and practical to keep going against all the odds. Gold saw exceptional appreciation during this period, once again reaffirming why this metal can be blindly relied on. Being aware of the significance of the common man’s savings and the toil behind them, Sky Jewellery is always committed to extend an additional savings touch and value to their good efforts. The company’s vision to be the common man’s choice by maintaining the lowest making charges in the trade, along with lots of horizontal value additions, has enriched their savings efforts in the past.

Sanjay Jethwani and Vinay Jethwani, Partners, Meena Jewellers

We have an extremely positive outlook for Diwali. While the pandemic affected everyone worldwide, the UAE has showcased its strength in responding to this time of crisis. It has built a Covid-19-friendly infrastructure for the economy by introducing and enforcing policies for safe shopping practices. This has led to an increase in tourist footfall and buyer confidence.

The new policies on larger weddings have also reflected in an increase in sales. Besides weddings, we are also seeing a large number of clients wanting to invest in gold during this time.

We follow stringent safety protocol and practices. We are also offering delivery across the UAE on request. In terms of promotions, we are back with the super sale where you only pay half the price on already discounted jewellery. You can select from a wider range of stunning diamond and uncut diamond jewellery.

We are giving away free gold bars and coins on purchase worth Dh5,000. We have all this and much more, and we will have the purchase home delivered to you, anywhere in the UAE. Diwali marks a significant moment of the victory of good over evil. Quite similarly we believe that Dubai is showcasing its strength and ability to bounce back from anything that comes its way. We are certain that this Diwali will also mark a strong uphill resurgence in the Dubai market. We are happy to say that we are already seeing a rise in walk-ins and sales. So we want to say thank you to Dubai for supporting home-grown local businesses and wish a joyous, safe and prosperous Diwali to everyone.

Chirag Vora, Managing Director of Bafleh Jewellery

We are experiencing a very good inflow of resident customers.

However, we are missing Indian tourists who have been our main buyers during Diwali historically.

As part of our festive offers, we are running a no-making-charges promotion on gold jewellery, which is very popular among customers as we do it only once in a year, during Diwali. We also have a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on diamond jewellery.

Abhay Agarwal, Managing Director of Puranmal

Diwali is a time for celebration as we welcome the New Year with fervour and show our love and gratitude to our near and dear ones. This is the special time when people love to visit their friends and relatives to greet them and receive their blessings. So we want everyone to be happy. We request you all to come to Puranmal and have a taste of our Indian sweets and savouries. Assorted offerings such as the anjeer barfi, khajoor barfi, kaju katlis, boondi laddoos and besan laddoos are just a few of our products that will make your Diwali celebrations sweet and special.

We believe in constant innovation. And we are growing to expand our wings across the world to serve everyone authentic Indian delicacies.

Prashant Goenka, Director, Emami

2020 has enforced innovative ways of life and livelihoods, but then, it is Diwali. In the UAE, the mood is upbeat and the markets are alive. Splurging and socialising are defining hallmarks with precautions and well-managed safety measures. With reference to Emami and Creme21 products, we have experienced a high-growth trajectory in Middle Eastern markets. Our health and personal care brands offer natural, herbal and vitamin-enriched products that are a part of consumer’s daily care regime. This Diwali too, Emami and Creme21 products shall keep your hair and skin festive ready always.